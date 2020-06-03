If Cardi B Made The Sound Effects For Star Wars

June 3, 2020

cardi-b-star-wars-sound-effects.jpg

These are two short videos edited by Youtuber TheMexicoHouse with Cardi B voice samples replacing the sound effects in Star Wars movies. I thought her lightsaber and blaster and spaceship noises were pretty great. Speaking of -- you ever turn the volume down while watching a movie and make up all the sound effects and dialogue with a friend? I've done that with every roommate I've ever had. Well, at least until l'd tell them they're doing a terrible job, then we'd fight. "To the death?" *offering skull chalice, nods to keg* Is there another way?

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Allyson S, hairless, and Cyndi M, for inspiring me to redub the entirety of Star Trek: The Next Generation and release it on bootleg DVD.

There Can Be Only One: Street Cat Vs Ninja Rat

Previous Story

Guy Turns The Most Satisfying Sounds He Can Think Of Into An ASMR Song

Next Story
Read More: celebrities, everybody needs a hobby, movies, music, musicians, neeooooowwwww, pew pew pew, seems just as good as the original, so that's what that sounds like, sound effects, star wars, sure why not, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post