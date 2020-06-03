If Cardi B Made The Sound Effects For Star Wars

These are two short videos edited by Youtuber TheMexicoHouse with Cardi B voice samples replacing the sound effects in Star Wars movies. I thought her lightsaber and blaster and spaceship noises were pretty great. Speaking of -- you ever turn the volume down while watching a movie and make up all the sound effects and dialogue with a friend? I've done that with every roommate I've ever had. Well, at least until l'd tell them they're doing a terrible job, then we'd fight. "To the death?" *offering skull chalice, nods to keg* Is there another way?

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Allyson S, hairless, and Cyndi M, for inspiring me to redub the entirety of Star Trek: The Next Generation and release it on bootleg DVD.