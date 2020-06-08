Hoax Here I Come!: Finally, A Decent Bigfoot Hoodie

June 8, 2020

bigfoot-hoodie.jpg

This is the Brown Bigfoot (what other color would he be?) hoodie available from AlohaZing. It costs $50 and isn't actually hairy, it's an optical illusion thanks to the hoodie's photorealistic print. Is it enough to convince people I'm Bigfoot while I'm zig-zagging in and out of the tree line behind my neighborhood? Depends whether or not people believe Bigfoot wears jean shorts and boat shoes.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who agrees it's really the nipples that sell the illusion.

