Guy Multi-Tracks Himself 100 Times To Perform Halo's Opening Choir Theme

June 10, 2020

halo-choir-multi-track.jpg

This is a video of musician Matthew Van Ness multi-tracking himself 100 times to perform the choir portion of Halo's opening theme (previously: performing the entire choir and orchestra for Star Wars' 'Duel Of The Fates'). Could you imagine keeping track of all those individual video files? That sounds like a nightmare. Or maybe there's an easy way to keep track of them, I don't know. What I do know is I used to have a Post-It note system for keeping track of all my VHS tapes and still managed to send America's Funniest Home Videos a solo sex tape. The $10,000 did help put a dent in my credit card debt though.

Keep going for the video, actual theme begins around 1:20.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees everyone should get a theme song at birth in addition to a name.

Oh Hell No: Quadrocopter Hoverbike Crash In Dubai

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: a labor of love, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, go big, halo, heck if i know, holy, how moving, i feel like i'm in a church wait are we getting married?!, moving on, multi-track, singing, so that's what that sounds like, theme, video games
Previous Post