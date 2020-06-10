Guy Multi-Tracks Himself 100 Times To Perform Halo's Opening Choir Theme

This is a video of musician Matthew Van Ness multi-tracking himself 100 times to perform the choir portion of Halo's opening theme (previously: performing the entire choir and orchestra for Star Wars' 'Duel Of The Fates'). Could you imagine keeping track of all those individual video files? That sounds like a nightmare. Or maybe there's an easy way to keep track of them, I don't know. What I do know is I used to have a Post-It note system for keeping track of all my VHS tapes and still managed to send America's Funniest Home Videos a solo sex tape. The $10,000 did help put a dent in my credit card debt though.

Keep going for the video, actual theme begins around 1:20.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees everyone should get a theme song at birth in addition to a name.