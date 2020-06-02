Guy Goes Nuts Brushing Teeth During Live Concert

June 2, 2020

Note: volume, keep it low.

This is a video of some lunatic going nuts brushing his teeth and all around losing his mind while at a live Merzbow concert, which sounded less like a concert and more a flagrant attempt to destroy my eardrums. Some more info about Merzbow:

Merzbow is a Japanese noise project started in 1979 by Masami Akita. Merzbow is best known for a style of harsh, confrontational noise.

Hmmm, best known for a style of hard, confrontational noise? You know *looks around nervously, lowers voice* they should really get my girlfriend on a track. "48 with scattered thunderstorms." Huh? "Your forecast for sleeping outside tonight." It was a joke, honey!

Keep going for a short video of just the maniac, as well as a longer video of the whole track, with dude very clearly visible in a lot of the shots (he's hard to miss).

Thanks to Alan, who agrees personal hygiene is important.

