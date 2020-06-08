Guy Builds Robotic Golf Club That's All Irons In One, Can Adjust Itself During Swing To Reach Desired Yardage

This is a video of a robotic golf club developed by Youtuber Stuff Made Here (previously: his never-miss basketball backboard) that with the twist of a dial can change the club head's angle to operate as any iron. Not only that, instead of picking a club yourself you can adjust the dial to select how far you want the ball to go, and it will alter the club head's angle in real time as you swing to get the ball closest to that target distance. Obviously, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to find out Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield) had one of these in his bag in Caddyshack. That said, the last time I played putt-putt they refused to give me another ball after I accidentally hit my green one off the astroturf and into a water hazard. "You swung that putter like a 220 yard drive." I misread the course, okay? My caddy's sick.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees a lot less skill is required when you have the right tool for the job.