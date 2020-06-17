Guy builds recreation of the D Bridge from 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'

Model maker Geoff Collard spent 500 hours over several months recreating the D Bridge from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The attention to detail is mind boggling, and it even features a functional active view screen.

Finally completed model of the Star Trek TNG D Bridge with active view screen. My hope was to make a scale model that people would think it was the real set until I panned out. Apologies to people who did think that and were disappointed it was only a model, but your disappointment would mean that I had accomplished my goal.

This is an impressive use of shelter-at-home quarantine time. I've mostly just been mastur-- I mean, um, not masturbating. I've been doing a lot of that.

