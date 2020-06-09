Gluing Sandpaper To The Side Of A Table Saw Blade To See If It Can Cut And Sand Simultaneously

This is a video of woodworker John Heisz of I Build It gluing sandpaper to the side of a table saw blade to see if it will cut and sand simultaneously. Like stepping on a scale after a month of working out and eating right and not chugging beers, he's pleasantly surprised with the results. "How's your weight loss journey going for you, anyways?" I'm down ten pounds. "From?" From the time I stood on the scale with two five-pound dumbbells.

Keep going for the whole video.

