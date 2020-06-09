Good Lord: Watching The World's Heaviest Aircraft Take Off

This is a video shot by Ross' Aviation World of the world's heaviest aircraft, the one-of-a-kind Antonov An-225 Mriya (with maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes -- 710 short tons; 630 long tons), taking off from the Toronto Pearson International Airport on its way back to China after delivering COVID-19 related medical supplies. As you can see, it has about as many landing gear wheels as a centipede does legs. That thing is HUGE. I can't believe it even flies. Although to be fair I can't believe any planes actually fly without magic. Air flowing over the top of a wing faster than the bottom to reduce air pressure from above and create lift? Pfft, then how come the cardboard wings I made from Amazon boxes didn't prevent my legs from breaking when I jumped off my parents' garage? RIDDLE ME THAT. Ooh and *handing Sharpie* sign my casts.

Keep going for the whole video, but takeoff starts around 5:40.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees if this thing can fly why can't penguins?