Good Lord: Video Of Semi Truck Navigating Streets With A 235-Foot, 152-Ton 'Super Load'

This is a video of a semi hauling a 235-foot, 152-ton toll gantry to the Florida Turnpike in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and having to navigate several turns that I did not think would be possible in the process. To the truck's credit though, the gantry can pivot on both the front and rear axles, because otherwise this probably would not have been possible. As far as dream jobs go, driving that truck is at the very bottom of my list. And as far as jobs I'd actually be good at go, it's even lower than that. I'd probably take out everything in my way, and Florida would never have power again.

Keep going for the fascinating video.

