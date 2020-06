This is an oddly prescient scene from Season 6 Episode 24 of Futurama, "Cold Warriors", that addresses both issues of quarantine and police brutality. The Simpsons usually gets a lot of credit for "doing it first", but this is spookily on the nose for 2020. Since they were so right about this, I can only assume this means we'll be spending the second half of 2020 giving all glory to the Hypnotoad.

Keep going for the full video.