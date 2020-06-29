Floating cardboard sculpture using tensegrity

YouTube channel Things Made out of Cardboard designed this simple cardboard sculpture based on tensional integrity (tensegrity for short) to create the impression that part of it is levitating. There's a bunk bed application here that somebody needs to get on right away. Does it seem safe? Of course not. But if millions of people have to be crushed when it inevitably fails, that's a risk I'm willing to take just so I can pretend I'm sleeping in a floating bed.

