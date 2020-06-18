Ferrari made a short film featuring their SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid

The Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled due to COVID-19 back in May, so Ferrari took the opportunity to film this short, Le Grand Rendez-Vous. It features their driver Charles Leclerc racing around the roads in Ferrari's plug-in hybrid electric, the SF90 Stradale, and the whole thing was shot with 17 people in Monaco using six iPhone 11 Pros, nine Go Pros and one Sony Venice Camera.

Calling this thing a short film is being generous, as Ferrari is clearly better at building cars than they are at telling stories. The car is admittedly nice, but the story makes absolutely no sense. My home sex tape had more of a story, and that just featured me rocking back and forth on my bed weeping. The reviews on PornHub have not been kind.

Keep going for the full video.