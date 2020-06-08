Everybody Needs A Hobby: This Crazy-High Production Value Marble Race Video

This is a video from Youtube channel Jelle's Marble Runs of marbles standing in for the real Formula E (single seat electric car) racing teams in a multi-lap marble race inspired by the track layout in Jakarta, Indonesia. The track and video work are impressive in their own right, but it's the commentary that really makes the video something special. I mean these guys are total professionals. If you only heard the audio you'd never guess they were commenting on a marble race. "I thought it was a dog show." *tousling hair* Bless your heart.

Keep going for the full video, which begins with qualifiers before the actual races start at 6:30.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees if those online betting ping pong matches had this high of production value maybe people would actually feel comfortable betting on them.