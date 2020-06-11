Emus Mesmerized By Fire (Or Performing Dark Arts Ritual)

June 11, 2020

This is a video of Twitter user Foxfeather Zenkova's emus apparently trying to summon a dark bird god to grant them the power of flight. Ooooor maybe they've just never seen a fire before. You know, I remember the first time I tried walking through a fire like Daenerys Targaryen. It was the day after that episode of Game Of Thrones aired. She made it look easy and hatched three dragons but I was screaming and still have the scars because I never got any vitamin E.

Keep going for the video. They way they move their heads is so weird.

Thanks to Erin H, who agrees every eighteen seconds a black magic ritual is performed.

