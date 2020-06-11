Emus Mesmerized By Fire (Or Performing Dark Arts Ritual)

This is a video of Twitter user Foxfeather Zenkova's emus apparently trying to summon a dark bird god to grant them the power of flight. Ooooor maybe they've just never seen a fire before. You know, I remember the first time I tried walking through a fire like Daenerys Targaryen. It was the day after that episode of Game Of Thrones aired. She made it look easy and hatched three dragons but I was screaming and still have the scars because I never got any vitamin E.

Keep going for the video. They way they move their heads is so weird.

The emus are performing arcane summoning rituals in the backyard again. pic.twitter.com/801aQ9OnQE — Foxfeather Zenkova (@foxfeather) June 9, 2020

Thanks to Erin H, who agrees every eighteen seconds a black magic ritual is performed.