Duo Performs 'Hedwig's Flight' On Fancy Washer And Dryer

This is a video of musician and video editor Kurt Hugo Schneider and a friend performing a rendition of 'Hedwig's Flight' from the Harry Potter movies on a fancy new washing machine and dryer. I thought this version was *putting on warm shirt fresh out of dryer* pretty clean. Get it?! LOL, because it's-- "A washing machine." Oh okay so you did get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian E, who agrees if playing the song doesn't turn everything in the washer into a Cloak Of Invisibility, it isn't worth it.