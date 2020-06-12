Drone Footage Of Some 64,000 Sea Turtles Coming To Breed And Nest Around Great Barrier Reef

This is footage of some of the 64,000 endangered green sea turtles as they come to breed and nest around Raine Island on the outer edges of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. By painting 2,000 of the turtles' shells (with a non-toxic paint that washes off in a few days) and then flying drones over the island to count the ratio of painted to unpainted turtles, scientists were able to get a better estimate of the green sea turtle population, which is nearly twice the size as previously thought. So that's good news. You know maybe we aren't wrecking the planet nearly as bad as we thought we were. "LOL." ROFL. Sometimes you have to laugh not to cry, you know?

