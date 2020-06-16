Disorienting mashup of Olympic athletes moving their bodies

Filmmaker Donato Sansone has put together an equally impressive followup to his original Concatenation short. Concatenation 2: Olympic Game is a mashup of Olympic athletes' doing the things Olympic athletes do: jumping, spinning, flipping, and basically everything that's not standing still. The most impressive part is how coherent everything is despite the insane editing. It's basically the exact opposite of my personal vlogs, which have zero editing and are still 100% impossible to follow. Look, I'm just trying to review microwave pizzas, okay? Leave me alone.

Keep going for the full mind-bending video.

