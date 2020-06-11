Couple Attempts To Give Each Other Haircuts With High-Powered Laser

June 11, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab and his wife attempting to cut each other's hair with a high-powered blue laser. The results are incredibly unimpressive, and I can see now why barbers use scissors instead of lasers. So, the next time you need a haircut but can't find anything around the house but a high-powered laser, put some pants on and go ask a neighbor to borrow their weed-whacker.

Keep going for the video while I argue that laser should have been at least ten times more powerful.

Thanks to Crystal L, who agrees now the Death Star -- that thing can cut hair.

