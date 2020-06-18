Compilation of model rocket launch failures

June 18, 2020

compilation-model-rocket-fail.jpg

Joe Barnard is the guy behind BPS.space, a rocketry channel that explores the advancement of real space rockets by building similar components for model rockets. Obviously an endeavor like that is bound to have a lot of failures, and he compiled together a bunch of those in this video. Although is it really a failure when the footage you get is infinitely more entertaining than if things had gone right? It's basically the entire premise behind NASCAR and the only I have any friends at all. When they laugh at me it means they like me, right?

