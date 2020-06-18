Clever: Guy maps VR to his actual apartment

This is a video of a guy who mapped his Oculus VR world to his actual apartment. It's a super clever idea, although one wonders why he stuck with the same size TV. I get the sofas and other parts of the room, but when you're in a virtual environment your first move should be making your TV the size of the observable Universe.

Keep going for the full video.

💡02 Transform any surface into a giant touch screen. While many of us spend almost all day in front of a table, there are no apps/games taking advantage of this providential armrest. @unity @Oculus #OculusQuest #MadeWithUnity #XR #SpatialComputing cc: @mitrealityhack pic.twitter.com/wypOFEJcNx — Greg Madison (@GregMadison) January 17, 2020