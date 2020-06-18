Clever: Guy maps VR to his actual apartment

June 18, 2020

This is a video of a guy who mapped his Oculus VR world to his actual apartment. It's a super clever idea, although one wonders why he stuck with the same size TV. I get the sofas and other parts of the room, but when you're in a virtual environment your first move should be making your TV the size of the observable Universe.

Keep going for the full video.

