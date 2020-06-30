Boston Dynamics Spot robot wearing horse head mask

Suddenly I am totally OK with these pic.twitter.com/iYVQKTiUAd — Holly Brockwell (@holly) June 28, 2020

Somebody put a horse head mask on one of those Boston Dynamics Spot robots and the result is...creepy? Cute? I honestly can't even tell anymore.

I'm surprised nobody has put a mannequin head on one yet. Maybe they're just waiting until they start wearing actual human heads. Ya know, when they start removing our heads.

10-year time lapse of the Sun from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory put together this time-lapse of the Sun using 425 million high-resolution images (over 20 million gigabytes of data) which it gathered from over...

Adam Savage Puts Boston Dynamics Spot Quadruped Robot Through Outdoor Agility Course This is a video of Adam Savage putting one of Boston Dynamics Spot quadruped robots through its paces in an outdoor agility course as an introductory video...

Those Googly Eyes Don't Fool Me!: Boston Dynamics' Latest Killbot, SpotMini Just to rub it in our faces that the robot apocalypse is inevitable and near, this is a video DEMONstration of Boston Dymanics' latest killer robot, the...

I Love Box: A Love/Horror Story About Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot's Love For A Box This is Boston Dynamics' latest video of their Atlas robot edited by Youtuber Auralnauts to tell the story of the robot's love for box, and its determination...

Boston Dynamics' Humanoid ATLAS Robot Tackles Rough Terrain, 20kg Medicine Ball To The Hip, Breaks Ankle These are two videos of Boston Dynamics' ATLAS robot. The first shows the robot successfully traversing rocky terrain and auto-balancing itself after getting smacked in the hip...