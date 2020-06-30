Boston Dynamics Spot robot wearing horse head mask

Somebody put a horse head mask on one of those Boston Dynamics Spot robots and the result is...creepy? Cute? I honestly can't even tell anymore.

I'm surprised nobody has put a mannequin head on one yet. Maybe they're just waiting until they start wearing actual human heads. Ya know, when they start removing our heads.

