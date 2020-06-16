Boston Dynamics' Spot is now for sale for $74,500.00

After years of teasing the apocalypse, robot death dealer Boston Dynamics finally has their Spot for sale for $74,500.00 which you can buy from their official site.

Spot Explorer is designed for developers eager to explore how flexible mobile robots can be adapted for tasks ranging from industrial inspection to entertainment. Spot comes ready to operate, right out of the box. With its flexible API and payload interfaces, Spot can be customized for a variety of applications.

I can't tell if $74,500.00 is a lot or little for this. I'm also not sure what you would even use it for. Carrying your backpack around campus while you're at school? Helping you move the dead body? I mean, yeah, okay, I guess I can think of a few uses. Looks like somebody is about to max out some credit cards.

Keep going for the full promo video.

(via Hedonistica)