Another day, another botched art restoration

Remember back in 2013 when a lady in Spain tried to restore a famous fresco and the resulting "Monkey Christ" was, uh, less than spectacular? Well apparently Spain didn't learn their lesson and it's happened again.

Conservation experts in Spain have called for a tightening of the laws covering restoration work after a copy of a famous painting by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo became the latest in a long line of artworks to suffer a damaging and disfiguring repair. A private art collector in Valencia was reportedly charged €1,200 by a furniture restorer to have the picture of the Immaculate Conception cleaned. However, the job did not go as planned and the face of the Virgin Mary was left unrecognisable despite two attempts to restore it to its original state.

You know, it's really not that bad. I mean the restorer was blind, right? It's not so bad for a blind person. Wait, what? They weren't blind? They had functional eyes and the gift of sight? But then I guess their hands must have been smashed with hammers. What's that? Their hands were also fully functional? No missing fingers or anything? Look, next time just hire my niece. She's only four, but she would charge less and still do a better job. And when she inevitable screws it up (but not as badly as this person) you could just say, "But she was only four" and everybody would go "Awww" and forget about the whole thing.

Keep going for a shot of the "Monkey Christ" which, if you don't remember, is as hilarious as it is terrible.