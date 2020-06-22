Algonuts is machine generated Peanuts

Algonuts is the product of techno-artist shardcore, who trained a machine learning network on 18,000 of Charles Shulz Peanuts strips:

Charles Shulz, the creator and artist of the Peanuts comic strip, produced thousands of comics over 50 years. As a result, he is one of the few artists who have enough 'content' to train a styleGAN2 model. By extracting each frame from nearly 18,000 comic strips I was able to harvest 63,800 distinct images featuring Charlie, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty and the rest of the gang - plenty of food for the network to chew on. Several hundred hours of computational time later, a network containing the 'visual DNA' of Peanuts emerged.

The results are interesting because you can clearly tell it's Peanuts, but they also make absolutely no visual sense. It's like when people look at my face. They can tell I'm super handsome, just none of my features really go together. Wait, when people turn away and scream it means you're handsome, right?

Keep going for one more sample of nightmare Peanuts.

(via Pluralistic)