A Satisfying Video Of A Variety Of Different Pop-Up Cards Getting Popped Up

June 11, 2020

This is a video compilation of artist Peter Dahmen opening up a whole bunch of the different pop-up card designs he's created over the years. Like eating a whole sleeve of Oreos, it was quite satisfying. "Not that satisfying though, right? " God no, but-- *coughing up dry chocolate dust* Milk. I need milk.

Keep going for the video while I painfully recall the time I unknowingly chugged spoiled milk chasing four Oreos.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Peter could very well be in the running for the paper cuts world record.

