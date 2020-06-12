81-Year Old Grandpa Raging In Virtual Reality Game

This is a video of somebody's 81-year old grandpa playing survival horror game The Brookhaven Experiment with an HTC Vive virtual reality system. He is INTO IT. And his family is there to cheer him on as he runs out of bullets and has to punch his way through some monsters. Honestly, I'm tired from just watching him. How does an 81-year old have so much energy? And don't say boner pills, because I take those and I can barely stay awake knowing I just ordered a pizza.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who informed me he hopes he's that spry when he's 81. Man, 81 -- that's crazy talk.