3D printing a functional life-sized LEGO go-kart

June 26, 2020

lego-go-kart.jpg

YouTuber Matt Denton used a 3D printer to create this life-sized LEGO go-kart. It would've been more impressive if he had used actual LEGO pieces instead of 3D printing giant versions, but it's still an incredibly fun project and the result looks great. Plus it actually works. Now we just have to wait until somebody takes the idea to the next level and 3D prints a life-sized functional LEGO Death Star.

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: engineering, go-karts, legos, toys, vehicles
