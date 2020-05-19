Zoom Zoom!: 1,500HP Heavily Modified Civic Does 0 - 60MPH In 1.1 Seconds

This is a video of a heavily modified (including conversion to all-wheel-drive) Civic doing 0 - 60MPH in a blistering 1.1 seconds, and finishing a quarter mile in 7.45 seconds. Some more info while I lift the hood of my car in the driveway and bang on the engine with a wrench, yelling "I'm a car guy!" at any neighbors who drive by:

Builder Norris Prayoonto of P-Racing sat down with That Racing Channel on YouTube to share some details on the car.

The Civic's power, of which there is a lot, comes courtesy of a custom-built 2.2-liter inline-four that has billet pistons, a Supertech valvetrain, and custom cams. A Garrett GTX50 76-mm turbo spins out 60 pounds of boost and a Motech ECU runs the whole lot. Getting all 1,500 horsepower to the ground is a challenge, especially for a front-drive car, so the Civic was converted to all-wheel drive and uses a four-speed dogbox in place of a regular manual transmission.

For reference, my Explorer starts to shudder violently at 55MPH, and one time a wheel came off and passed me on the highway. But hey, 0 - 60 in 1.1 seconds, that's cool too. Maybe not cool enough to get all the babes my Explorer gets, but, wait -- where are all the babes? "They fell out when the door came off peeling out of McDonald's." My nuggets!

Keep going for 15 minute video of vroom vrooms, but the Civic is at 3:15 (where the video should start).

