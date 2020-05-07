Yikes!: Russian Helicopter Accidentally Fires Missiles At Journalists

May 7, 2020

This is a video from Russia's Zapad-2017 military exercises where a KA-52 Alligator helicopter accidentally fired two missiles towards a group of journalists covering the event (allegedly as a result of a short-circuit in the helicopter's electric system according to the Russian military *eyebarrelroll*). Three of the journalists were injured in the incident (amazingly not critically either), including the one seen strolling along the highway to the danger zone the video. Man, those missiles come QUICK. If you think you're gonna outrun one of those things like a tarantula in Animal Crossing, think again. I mean sure The Flash could do it, but he could also pleasure himself infinitely in the time it took you to read this article. "Huh?" How his penis doesn't catch fire is beyond me, there must be other superpowers at play too.

Keep going for a couple versions of the video (the second with slow-mos), as well as a news report which includes the copter's gun view.

Thanks to Zach C, who

Trick Shot, Take 2,000: Guy Flips Golf Tee Into Bottle Pour Spout

Previous Story

A Champagne Bottle Sized 'My Personal Bottomless Mimosa' Glass

Next Story
Read More: destroying things, fast, get to the choppah!, good lord, holy smokes, man those things cover ground quickly!, military, misfire! misfire!, missiles, oh wow, quick, russia, strap me to one of those things and point me at the moon, video, war machines, weapons of war, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post