Yikes: Navy Trainee Fails To Throw Grenade Far Enough, Instructor Saves Them Both

This is a short video of a trainee at China's Naval Aviation University failing to get his grenade over the hill and his instructor having to grab him and roll them both into a foxhole to avoid the explosion. Now I'm not sure if this was a graded exercise, but if it was I can't imagine Lobby McCantthrowtoofar making the dean's list after this performance.

Keep going for the video, complete with zoom and enhance.

