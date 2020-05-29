Good Heavens: The Beatles' 'Eleanor Rigby' With All Notes Either E Or F

May 29, 2020

This is The Beatles' 1966 classic 'Eleanor Rigby' but with all notes either E or F. It sounds the way you'd expect a song to sound like when you're on drugs. Wait *violently swipes bowl of cereal off kitchen table* did somebody drug me?! Honey how could you?! "It was easy, I just opened the bottle and poured it over your cereal when you were getting a spoon." What have you done! "Relax, it was just an anti-diarrheal." Oh so you heard that, huh? You're so good to me.

Keep going for the song as well as a 2015 remaster for reference.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he's surprised The Beatles never actually recorded a version like this.

