Womp Womp: Farmer Knocks Over All His Fresh Produce, Throws Tantrum

This is a recording of a computer screen playing some security cam footage (my favorite kind of video) of a farmer moving some produce with a forklift when he sets off a domino effect of falling boxes. The rest is a hat-stomping cartoon style temper tantrum. Clearly, somebody needs to give baby his bottle. And by baby I mean Old MacDonald here, and by bottle I mean Jim Beam. Let's get him drunk and roll him down a hill.

Keep going for the full video.

