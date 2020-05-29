Womp Womp: Farmer Knocks Over All His Fresh Produce, Throws Tantrum

May 29, 2020

farmer-knocks-over-produce.jpg

This is a recording of a computer screen playing some security cam footage (my favorite kind of video) of a farmer moving some produce with a forklift when he sets off a domino effect of falling boxes. The rest is a hat-stomping cartoon style temper tantrum. Clearly, somebody needs to give baby his bottle. And by baby I mean Old MacDonald here, and by bottle I mean Jim Beam. Let's get him drunk and roll him down a hill.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees this should be a cartoon short named Cauliflower Conundrum.

