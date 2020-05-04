What The?: Two-Sided Bowl Paintings
This is a short video of an artist painting the insides of bowls so that when viewed from one side they create a portrait of Lan Wangji from the Chinese television series The Untamed, and from the other side, Wei Wuxian. That's impressive. Maybe not as impressive as-- "Not the detachable thumb trick again. You're not even good at it." I'VE BLOWN CHILDREN'S MINDS WITH THAT TRICK.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees *taking deep breath* that must have smelled fantastic.
Read More: bowls, characters, color me impressed, heck if i know, holy smokes, how did you do that?, impressive, magic, oh wow, painting, painting things, shows, spray paint, video, wait what?