What Could Go Wrong?: Guy Throws Knife Into Spray Paint Can

This is a video of what I assume is an aspiring circus performer throwing a knife into a spray paint can from zero feet away and getting a face full of red on him. According to the guy filming, apparently he thought he was on fire. Obviously, the video would have been significantly better if he actually had been on fire, and had to pull a knife out of his leg at the end.

Keep going for the video while I wonder what this kid is gonna do after dropping out of clown college.

