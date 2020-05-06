What A Time To Be Alive: Robot Spy Gorilla Captures Video Of Wild Gorillas Singing, Farting

May 6, 2020

This is a clip from John Downer Productions' 'Spy In The Wild 2' starring a group of wild mountain gorillas singing while they eat their fill of up to 20-kilograms (~44-pounds) of vegetation a day, then farting like they're trying to blast off like rockets to the Planet Of The Apes. According to the video, these mountain gorillas "live in a semi-permanent state of flatulence." Ha, welcome to the club! Unfortunately we can't meet indoors anymore.

Thanks to Has_It_All, who didn't even offer me a little bit.

