Well, I Know What I'm Doing This Weekend: Exploding Highlighters In The Microwave

This is a video of Youtuber The King Of Random (along with whom I assume is either the Queen or Princess Of Random, but could be just a Local Peasant Of Random) exploding a bunch of highlighters in the microwave and revealing the delicious cotton candy that was inside. So, if you were wondering what I'm going to get grounded for on Saturday, you're looking at it. Honestly, home quarantine is one of the best times to get grounded since there are very few privileges my parents can still take away from me besides video games, and I keep my Switch prison hidden, if you know what I mean.

Keep going for the video while I order a variety pack of highlighters on Amazons.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you aren't microwaving office supplies, what are you even doing with your lunch break?