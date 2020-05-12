Well, I Know What I'm Doing This Weekend: Exploding Highlighters In The Microwave

May 12, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber The King Of Random (along with whom I assume is either the Queen or Princess Of Random, but could be just a Local Peasant Of Random) exploding a bunch of highlighters in the microwave and revealing the delicious cotton candy that was inside. So, if you were wondering what I'm going to get grounded for on Saturday, you're looking at it. Honestly, home quarantine is one of the best times to get grounded since there are very few privileges my parents can still take away from me besides video games, and I keep my Switch prison hidden, if you know what I mean.

Keep going for the video while I order a variety pack of highlighters on Amazons.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you aren't microwaving office supplies, what are you even doing with your lunch break?

James Bond 'Spectre' Opening With The Originally Requested Radiohead Song As The Title Track

Previous Story

Video Comparison Of The Deadliest Animals By Probability And Rate Of Death

Next Story
Read More: but what's it taste like?, cotton candy!, dammit i needed those to put in the water-filled liquor bottles under my blacklights, dare to dream, experimenting, highlighter, look at all the pretty colors!, microwave, nuke it!, office supplies, sure why not, taste the rainbow, video, when it doubt nuke it
Previous Post
Next Post