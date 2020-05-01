Weapons Experts Compare Katana Vs Medieval Long Sword

This is a short clip from The Smithsonian Channel's 'World Of Weapons: Deadly Inventions' of two alleged weapons experts comparing the effectiveness of a katana and medieval long sword at slicing a piece a 1/16" metal plate, and piercing it. SPOILER: the long sword wins but this wasn't exactly a valid scientific experiment. I mean you had two completely different dudes wielding the weapons. Maybe samurai guy is weaker. He looks weaker. He also looks like Voldemort if you cover the bottom half of his face with your fingers.

Keep going for the video while I write the Smithsonian Channel an angry letter about approach to weapon testing and claim I could have outperformed both those swords with my penis.

