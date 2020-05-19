Voice Deepfake (Speech Synthesis) Of The Notorious B.I.G. Reciting 'I Am The Very Model Of A Modern Major-General'

This is a video of an entirely computer generated voice reciting the tongue-twisting 'I Am The Very Model Of A Modern Major-General' from the comic opera 'The Pirates Of Pinzance' after being trained on the speech patterns of The Notorious B.I.G. It does a terrifyingly perfect job, especially considering just how unique Biggie's flow is. Now not to brag or anything, but I've got a pretty unique voice and flow too. "It sounds like a spoon in the garbage disposal. I can't stand it." Honey! "What did I tell you?" Only text.

Keep going for the future.

Thanks to John SW, who agrees in the future nothing will be real, only deepfaked.