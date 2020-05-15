Valuable Info: A Cereal Box Top Closing Hack

May 15, 2020

You know what the problem with the closure on cereal boxes is? "They never stay closed." Even if you somehow do manage to not rip the receiving slot when opening the box for the first time! And then what? "Roaches." I don't even like to think about it. Enter this clever cereal box top folding hack. It keeps the box shut-- "Tighter than a dolphin's blowhole!" Well not literally. Like I wouldn't play with it in the bathtub like a toy boat if that's what you're getting at.

Keep going for the video with a much more respectable frame rate (plus audio).

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees cereal should have it's own giant floating cloud above the food pyramid.

Disney Releases Virtual Ride Of 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' Attraction

Previous Story

Man Captures Footage Of Coyote Chasing Roadrunner IRL

Next Story
Read More: folding things, good to know, heck yeah i'm tired of bugs in my box, hocus pocus, life hacks, origami, secrets, so that's what that looks like, valuable info, video, where has this been all my life, who knew?
Previous Post
Next Post