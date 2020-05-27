The Unholy Lord Of The Rings Character Face Mashup Chart

May 27, 2020

lord-of-the-rings-character-mashup-chart.jpg

In where the hell was my 'You shall not pass' warning, this is a chart created by someone who can almost certainly expect an eternity of damnation detailing the unholy mashup faces of various Lord Of The Rings characters. Some of those faces -- wow. Still, if you had to have sex with one, who would you choose? "Why not all of them?" Hoho! *high-five*

Thanks to my friend becca b, who informed me Legodalf was her personal favorite. Honestly, anything that's half Legolas is A-okay in my book.

