The Ol' Quarantine Workout: Beer Glasses Shaped Like Dumbbells

Seen here being modeled by a guy insisting I'm the man, these are the Dumbbell Beer Glasses created by Gemsho Glass and available on Amazon ($30 for a set of two, so you can double fist). Each glass holds 25-ounces of your favorite beer and, yes, filling it up and drinking it twice does count as a strength building exercise, I don't care what my personal trainer yells at me over over Zoom.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

