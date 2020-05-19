The Ol' Quarantine Workout: Beer Glasses Shaped Like Dumbbells

May 19, 2020

beer-glass-dumbbells-1.jpg

Seen here being modeled by a guy insisting I'm the man, these are the Dumbbell Beer Glasses created by Gemsho Glass and available on Amazon ($30 for a set of two, so you can double fist). Each glass holds 25-ounces of your favorite beer and, yes, filling it up and drinking it twice does count as a strength building exercise, I don't care what my personal trainer yells at me over over Zoom.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

beer-glass-dumbbells-2.jpg

beer-glass-dumbbells-3.jpg

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees workouts come in all shapes and sizes and ABV.

