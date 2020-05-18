The Musicians Behind The Animal Crossing Theme Perform It During Virtual Concert

This is a short video of the actual musicians behind the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme performing it during a virtual concert. It's nice to put faces to the music, you know? I just assumed it had all been composed by an artificial intelligence system developed by Tom Nook, which he'll eventually be kind enough to rent to me for a kidney per day. But enough about predatory lending practices, who else has spent over 300 hours on their island and has nothing but a one-room house and endless wasp stings to show for it? Even my uggo villagers keep their distance and I don't even want them here.

Keep going for the video.

