The Musicians Behind The Animal Crossing Theme Perform It During Virtual Concert

May 18, 2020

This is a short video of the actual musicians behind the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme performing it during a virtual concert. It's nice to put faces to the music, you know? I just assumed it had all been composed by an artificial intelligence system developed by Tom Nook, which he'll eventually be kind enough to rent to me for a kidney per day. But enough about predatory lending practices, who else has spent over 300 hours on their island and has nothing but a one-room house and endless wasp stings to show for it? Even my uggo villagers keep their distance and I don't even want them here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees that, contrary to what G.I. Joe might have taught you, it's actually a good theme that's half the battle. Or -- OR -- maybe the battle is half knowing, half good theme.

