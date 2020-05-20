The Miracle Of Life: Baby Lizard Breaks Free Of Amniotic Sac

May 20, 2020

This is a short video of a baby blue-tongued skink (remember, I'm an amateur herpetologist and once raised a Northern blue-tongued skink very cleverly named Blue) breaking free of its amniotic sac. Man....I wish I was back in my amniotic sac right now. I wouldn't even try to break free, I'd just stay in there until my mom kicked me out the say way she kicked me out of the house when I turned 800. "Dammit GW, enough with the undead warlock shit." I CAN RAISE A SKELETON ARMY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees if only we knew how well we had it during our time in that sac.

