The HiccAway, A Hiccup Relieving Straw

This is the ~$15 HiccAway, a straw device that will allegedly stop your hiccups instantaneously (and not a hickey concealing solution like I expected). Me? I never have trouble getting rid of the hiccups now, I just scare them out of myself by thinking of something terrifying like tomorrow. Some more info about the device (which is basically a wide-mouth straw with a fat base but tiny hole at the end):

Designed by Dr. Ali Seifi, Director of the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at the University of Texas, HiccAway is a safe alternative to existing drug therapies and much more efficient than silly tricks and wives tales.

HiccAway lowers the diaphragm while opening first, and then closing the epiglottis (the leaf-shaped flap in the throat that keeps food out of the windpipe). Doing so stimulates at the same time the "Phrenic" and "Vagus" nerves, allowing the brain to "reset" and stop the hiccups. Place the HiccAway tube, with the cap attached, into a glass of water and attempt to drink from it, as you might drink from a straw. Once water reaches the mouth, swallow the water, and you should find relief from the hiccups.

Simple as that. Just make sure you carry it with you wherever you go or you might find yourself HIPWAS. "Hiccuping in public without a solution?" Very good! I actually tried to sell them that acronym for use in promotional materials but they told me to piss off which is why I'm telling you just to pinch a normal straw.

