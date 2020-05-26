The Bone Throne: Finally, A Decent Grim Reaper Chair

This is the Seat of Death Grim Reaper Throne Chair created by Design Tuscano. It weighs 84-pounds, costs $1,200 and looks like Death asked you to sit on his lap like Santa and tell him what you want for your last meal. Obviously, I believe it was designed to serve as social commentary about how sitting is a silent killer that has serious health ramifications. And what more serious health ramification is there than death? "I think you're reading too deep into this." Too deep, or not deep enough? "Speaking of -- how deep do you think those skull armrest eye sockets are?" Alright, that's enough out of you, pervert.

Keep going for a few more shots. Honestly, I was already tiptoeing into my roommate's room to borrow his wallet until I saw the chair's profile and realized how flat it is. That was a deal breaker for me, I demand realism.

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you have the chance to sit on Death's lap, you let everyone behind you skip in line.