The Birds IRL: Woman Sitting In Car Watching Plague Of Birds In Parking Lot

This is a short video of a woman in an H Mart parking lot while a serial murder of crows thousands of blackbirds go nuts all around her. She says she had just returned to her car when the plague started. Apparently this is something that happens before a big storm. Or, you know, the end of the world. Don't even act like you're surprised.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees hopefully nobody came straight to H Mart from the carwash.