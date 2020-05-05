Tattoo Artists Discuss Tattoos They're Tired Of Doing And Seeing

May 5, 2020

This is a video from Inked's Tattoo Artists React series featuring a bunch of tattoo artists discussing tattoo designs they're tired of inking and seeing. TLDNW? Clocks/pocket watches, roses, compasses, lions, infinity symbols, extreme sex tattoos (WTF?), tribal designs, and micro-tattoos. "Well, there goes your idea for a compass pointing to a pocket watch around the neck of a lion with a rose in its mouth tattoo." *shrug* I'll just get it in prison where the artists are less pretentious.

