Sure, Why Not?: Adding Formula 1 Tires To A Hoverboard
This is a video of an engineer at Youtube channel The Q replacing the factory wheels on a hoverboard with some Formula 1 tires. Does it work? Yes. Is it faster? Unsurprisingly, just the opposite. Will their next video be replacing a Formula 1 car's tires with hoverboard wheels? I know at least one blogger waiting with bated breath! "Bated, or shit?" Hey I brushed AND mouthwashed this morning. "No flossing?" Really only the night before and day of dentist appointments.
Keep going for the full video, including the modification was done. Actual ride at the very end.
Thanks to Mark B, who agrees dream it, and you can achieve it, even if the end result is lackluster.
