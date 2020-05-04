Star Wars Releases Official 'May The 4th' Video

To celebrate Star Wars day, this is an inspirational video released by the official Star Wars Youtube channel to remind everyone to be kind to one another and not be jerks because that is not the Jedi way. And you do want to live a more Jedi life, don't you? "I'm a Sith." You mean in the sheets? Or all the time? Because my girlfriend said I make love like a Jawa. "What's that even mean?" No clue, I've always been too afraid to ask.

Keep going for the video.