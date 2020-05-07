Star Wars Character Hydrating Beauty Masks

These are the Star Wars hydrating face masks from Japanese beauty product manufacturer Isshin Do. They come in Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Darth Maul, C-3PO and Chewbacca varieties, and each contains water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and vitamin C to make your face feel softer than a baby Yoda's butt. For those living in Japan, you can pick up the masks for around $4 apiece from a variety of beauty retailers. For those of us not living in Japan, you can buy a 3-pack of any character for $31 from the Japan Trend Shop which, I wouldn't even kid myself, my face is not worth. I don't even buy sunscreen, I just use old spray paint I find in the garage. Also, how long you think it'll take before these are being used by couples for lewd sex acts? "Already happened." FACT.

Keep going for a shot of each while I try to pretend I didn't just imagine some Chewbacca on C-3PO bedroom role playing.

Thanks to Jan, who agrees even $4 is too expensive just for an Instagram photo.