Star Wars Character Hydrating Beauty Masks

May 7, 2020

star-wars-beauty-masks-1.jpg

These are the Star Wars hydrating face masks from Japanese beauty product manufacturer Isshin Do. They come in Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Darth Maul, C-3PO and Chewbacca varieties, and each contains water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and vitamin C to make your face feel softer than a baby Yoda's butt. For those living in Japan, you can pick up the masks for around $4 apiece from a variety of beauty retailers. For those of us not living in Japan, you can buy a 3-pack of any character for $31 from the Japan Trend Shop which, I wouldn't even kid myself, my face is not worth. I don't even buy sunscreen, I just use old spray paint I find in the garage. Also, how long you think it'll take before these are being used by couples for lewd sex acts? "Already happened." FACT.

Keep going for a shot of each while I try to pretend I didn't just imagine some Chewbacca on C-3PO bedroom role playing.

star-wars-beauty-masks-2.jpg

star-wars-beauty-masks-3.jpg

star-wars-beauty-masks-4.jpg

star-wars-beauty-masks-5.jpg

Thanks to Jan, who agrees even $4 is too expensive just for an Instagram photo.

Whoa: A Hole In The Head Optical Illusion Tattoo

Previous Story

Oh, Internet: Artificial Intelligence Attempts To Create Additional Lyrics To Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Next Story
Read More: beauty, beauty products, characters, chewbacca, darth vader, droids, finally, it was only a matter of time, my face isn't worth it, real products that exist, star wars, star wars everything, that is definitely not the droid i want to be making out with, the wait is over
Previous Post
Next Post